In a chilling CCTV-captured incident from Haldwani’s Gaura Padav area, two young men had a miraculous escape after their motorcycle rammed into a speeding car at a road cut. The footage shows the bikers suddenly emerging from the wrong side before being hit head-on by a car reportedly returning from Kainchi Dham towards Lalkuan. The impact violently hurled both riders several feet into the air, creating a terrifying scene. Despite the severity of the crash, the youths, residents of Vanbhulpura, survived with minor injuries. Police reached the spot quickly and administered first aid. As neither party filed a written complaint, no FIR was lodged. Rajasthan Road Accident: Container Truck Collides With LED Board on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Driver Feared Burnt Alive (Watch Video).

Bikers Thrown Into Air After Head-On Collision With Speeding Car in Uttarakhand

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nedrick News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

