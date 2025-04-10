A tragic accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has shocked many after CCTV footage captured a doctor’s car fatally hitting a 70-year-old woman. The incident occurred in the BARC Colony of Boisar, where Chayalata Vishwanath Arekar was leaving a hospital after accompanying her husband. A red car, allegedly driven by Dr. AK Das—who works at the same hospital—suddenly accelerated and struck her at high speed. Arekar died on the spot. The horrifying video has since gone viral on social media. Police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Das has been detained for questioning. Authorities are investigating whether the accident was due to a mechanical failure or human error. Tarapur Police and DYSP Vikas Naik are leading the probe. Accident Caught on Camera in Thrissur: Man Dies After Being Hit by Lorry While Trying To Rescue Cat Stranded in Middle of Road in Kerala; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Palghar (Disturbing Visuals)

Warning: Viewer discretion advised A 73-year-old woman lost her life in an accident inside TAPS Hospital in Boisar, Mumbai, on Wednesday morning. The vehicle involved was being driven by a doctor, who has since been arrested by the Tarapur police. The woman had accompanied her… pic.twitter.com/xNtxUoepIy — Mid Day (@mid_day) April 9, 2025

