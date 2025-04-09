In a tragic incident caught on CCTV, a 41-year-old man, Sijo Chittilapilly, died after being hit by a speeding lorry while attempting to rescue a cat stranded on the Thrissur-Mannuthy road in Kerala. The accident occurred around 10:30 PM on April 8 at Kalathode junction. Visuals show Sijo parking his bike and signaling the lorry to stop, but the vehicle failed to slow down and fatally struck him. The cat managed to escape unharmed. Locals rushed Sijo to a hospital, but he was declared dead. A known animal lover, Sijo lived alone with several pets. Mannuthy police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Hyderabad Road Accident: Traffic Cop Killed, 2 Injured After Speeding Lorry Rams Into Traffic Post in Miyapur (See Pics and Video).

Thrissur Accident Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video)

