A terrifying accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway when a Scorpio SUV flipped at least six times after its tyre reportedly burst. The incident, which took place on February 6, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the SUV was travelling from Delhi to Begusarai when the driver lost control after a tyre burst, causing the vehicle to collide with a divider. The force of the impact sent the SUV rolling multiple times in the middle of the road, resembling a ball bouncing in the air. The accident took place at the 310-kilometre mark of the expressway, under the jurisdiction of the Kasimabad police station. Seven people, including four children, were injured in the crash. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Accident Caught on Camera in Hardoi: Parked Car Flips in Air After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle, UP Police Responds (Watch Video).

SUV Flips 6 Times After Tyre Burst on Purvanchal Expressway

