In a shameful act by some cops of Uttarakhand, a Sub Inspector & a constable danced to a song that wasn't needed after the flag hoisting in Pilibhit. Criticising cops' inappropriate moves in the police uniform, SP Dinesh Kumar said 'Though they were strictly warned & sent to Police lines, they weren't inebriated. As they made inappropriate moves in uniform, the action was taken & no further action needed.'

