In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 20-year-old woman who was undergoing training in the Navy for Agniveer allegedly died by suicide. As per news agency ANI, the young woman died by hanging herself. An official said that the deceased woman was under training at INS Hamla at the time of the incident. Officials of Mumbai police said that the Malvani Police registered an ADR and is carrying out further operations in connection with the case. Agniveer Amritpal Singh Committed Suicide, Military Honours Not Extended to His Funeral As Per Rules, Says Indian Army.

Agniveer Trainee Dies in Mumbai

Mumbai | A 20-year-old woman, who was under training in the Navy for Agniveer, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself. As per an official, the woman was under training at INS Hamla at the time of the incident. Malvani Police registered an ADR and is carrying out further… — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

