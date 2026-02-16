A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a highrise in Thane West on Monday, a police official said. The Class XI student jumped to death from the balcony of her 14th floor house in Shubhasanket Cooperative Housing Society in Mogharpada area at around 4pm, he said. A note found from the spot had the message "don't be a burden on the family, be happy", the official added. Noida: Gautam Buddha University Student Vanshika Arora Hangs Herself, Cites ‘Tension’ in Suicide Note.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

