Delhi, February 8: A man and his wife were found dead on the railway tracks near Palam in southwest Delhi on Thursday morning. Local police recovered a suicide note at the scene, which reportedly cited a significant monetary dispute as the reason for the extreme step. Preliminary investigations suggest the couple died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train. Authorities were alerted to the incident by a passerby, prompting an immediate response from a police team. The bodies have been moved for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death. While the initial evidence points toward financial distress, officials stated that a detailed inquiry is underway to establish the full sequence of events leading to the tragedy. Chennai Shocker: Bank Manager Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 50 Lakh in Online Gambling, His Body Discovered on Railway Track a Day After Family Found Dead at Namakkal Home; Probe Launched.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

