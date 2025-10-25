Five people were killed and at least three others injured when a speeding car ran over them in Agra on Friday night. The accident took place near the Nagla Budhi area, according to officials. The Tata Nexon first hit a bike and a divider before veering off and striking a group of people standing roadside, eventually crashing into a wall. The impact left the vehicle mangled, with shattered windows and crushed headlights. The deceased have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21). The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are in critical condition. Eyewitnesses said locals pulled the driver out and thrashed him before police intervened. Authorities are investigating if the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Baby Rani Maurya Car Accident: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister's Vehicle Hit by Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad, BJP Leader Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video).

5 Dead After Car Rams Pedestrians in Agra

थाना न्यू आगरा पुलिस द्वारा एक्सीडेंट की सूचना पर तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचकर घायलों को तत्काल उपचार हेतु अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। उपचार के दौरान, चिकित्सक द्वारा सभी 05 घायलों को मृत घोषित किया। पुलिस द्वारा सभी शवों को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु मोर्चरी भेजा गया है। प्रकरण में अभियोग… — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) October 25, 2025

