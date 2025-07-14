A shocking video from Agra’s Khandauli area shows BJP booth president Anand Sharma being thrashed with slippers, slaps, and punches by women party workers. The women allege that Sharma had been sending them obscene videos despite repeated warnings to stop. The accused, said to be the brother of the local BJP Mahila Morcha Mandal president, was reportedly making objectionable content and harassing female members. Frustrated by inaction, several women stormed his house and assaulted him. The entire incident was caught on camera and has since surfaced on social media. Agra Road Rage Video: BJP Leader’s Car Breaks Signal, Crashes Into 4-Wheeler Near TDI Mall; His Associates Thrash Driver (Watch Video).

BJP Booth President Anand Sharma Thrashed by Women in Agra

ये महिलाएं BJP के आगरा के बूथ अध्यक्ष आनंद शर्मा की धुनाई कर रही हैं. ये महिलाओं की आपत्तिजनक वीडियो बनाया करता था. अब ये शायद इस तरह की घाटियां हरकत करने के बारे में सपने में भी न सोच पाए. pic.twitter.com/RqYFJubhTp — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)