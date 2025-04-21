In a shocking incident, an Innova car bearing the tag 'Shahar Adhyaksh (City President)'—allegedly linked to a local BJP leader—jumped a red signal and rammed into another vehicle at the TDI Mall crossing on Fatehabad Road in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Following the collision, the leader and his accomplices reportedly assaulted the car owner in full public view. Eyewitnesses claim the assailants also snatched the victim's car keys, which were later thrown on the road before the group fled the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage is now going viral on social media. Saharanpur Shocker: BJP Leader Yogesh Rohilla Shoots Wife and 3 Children in Uttar Pradesh, Son and 11-Year-Old Daughter Dead; Accused Arrested by Police.

BJP Leader’s Car Breaks Signal, Crashes Into Another in Agra

थाना ताजगंज पुलिस टीम द्वारा जाँच कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) April 21, 2025

BJP Leader, Aids Assault Car Driver

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)