The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 10 lakh financial penalty on Air India for non-compliance with DGCA regulations, including issues related to hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, lack of training for some ground personnel, and failure to compensate international business class passengers forced to travel on unserviceable seats. The penalty follows a Show Cause Notice issued on November 3, 2023, seeking Air India's response to these regulatory violations. DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Air India for Violation of Civil Aviation Requirement.

DGCA Imposes Penalty on Air India for Violating Regulations

DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 10 lakhs on Air India for non-compliance with DGCA regulations. A Show Cause Notice was issued to Air India on 3rd November 2023 seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations: DGCA pic.twitter.com/bKH7dE4ry6 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Just in! #DGCA fines #AirIndia ₹10 lakh for non-compliance with DGCA norms concerning providing hotel accommodation to passengers affected by delayed flights, non training of some ground personnel and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers made… — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) November 22, 2023

