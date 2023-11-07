Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Air India for violation of its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR). In a press note issued on Tuesday, Novemeber 7, the agency stated, “DGCA considers it imperative to continuously strengthen the rights of the passengers and ensure that the airlines operate under harmonized conditions in line with best global practices.” Accordingly, DGCA had issued CAR Section-3, Series M part IV titled "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights" in 2010 (revised from time-to-time) to ensure appropriate protection for air travellers in case of flight disruptions and, in particular, denied boardings, flight cancellations and delays, it added. "It may be recalled that similar inspections had earlier been carried out at major airports last year also and on ground of similar non-compliance by Air India with the provisions of CAR on Denied Boarding of passengers, a penalty of Rs. 10,00,000/- was imposed on Air India for the violations", the government watchdog further added. Air India Urination Row: DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Fine on Airline, Suspends License of Pilot-in-Command For 3 Months.

DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Air India

