In a shocking incident, a Sadhu was thrown on the ground, dragged and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The incident was caught on the nearby installed CCTV camera. The video shows one accused hitting the Sadhu from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. The accused then drags the Sadhu to the ground, and rain kicks and slaps him. The police have arrested two youths - Rajesh and Gabis - in connection with the assault of the Sadhu. According to the police, the accused were intoxicated when the incident occurred. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Zomato Delivery Boy Allegedly Beaten, His Bike Set Ablaze by Bullies in Aligarh (Watch Video).

Sadhu Assaulted in Aligarh

UP के जिला अलीगढ़ में साधु को पीटा। जमीन पर गिराया, घसीटा, फिर थप्पड़ बरसाए। पुलिस ने राजेश और गबीस नामक 2 युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा। आरोपियों पर सेक्शन–151 (शांतिभंग करने) में कारवाई हुई है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, दोनों आरोपी नशे में थे। pic.twitter.com/DpAkTHITyG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)