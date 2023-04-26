The Supreme Court recently said that Allopathy doctors and Ayurved doctors do not perform equal work. The apex court also stated that since they do not perform equal work they are not entitled to equal pay. The court also observed that the emergency duty that Allopathy doctors are capable of performing and the trauma care that they are capable of providing cannot be performed by Ayurved doctors. The court also stated that for Ayurved doctors it is not possible to assist surgeons performing complicated surgeries, while MBBS doctors can do the same. Thus the court clarified, "We shall not be understood to mean as though one system of medicine is superior to the other. It is not our mandate nor within our competence to assess the relative merits of these two systems of medical sciences." Supreme Court Asks Centre to Ensure Doctors Get Salaries on Time, Quarantine Period Not Treated As Leave.

They Are Not Entitled to Equal Pay

Breaking: Allopathy Doctors And Ayurved Doctors Do Not Perform Equal Work And Are Not Entitled To Equal Pay: Supreme Court https://t.co/XNWW7uINKX — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)