Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday arrived in Assam's Dibrugarh. He was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in Kibithoo today, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh. Shah will also interact with ITBP personnel in Kibithoo. Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Arunachal Pradesh on April 10.

Amit Shah Arrives in Assam

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dibrugarh, Assam, today. He was received by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. HM Shah will will launch ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo today, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/5fRtUq1uye — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

