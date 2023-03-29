The Khalistani sympathiser, Amritpal Singh, would surrender at any moment. Punjab Police have beefed up security around Golden Temple in Amritsar. Reports were coming that he had been spotted in Delhi with his close aide Papalpreet Singh. Also, he was seen near Hoshiarpur Town. Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Fugitive Pro-Khalistani Leader Again ‘Dodges’ Punjab Police Near Hoshiarpur Town.

Amritpal Singh To Surrender Any Moment

Video: Policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed around Golden Temple. #Amritpal_Singh is likely to surrender before cops today pic.twitter.com/eLezHqZIyr — TOIChandigarh (@TOIChandigarh) March 29, 2023

