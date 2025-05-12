In the wake of increased security concerns, the district administration of Amritsar has declared a precautionary temporary blackout and ordered all government, private, aided schools, colleges, and universities within the district to be closed on May 13, 2025. This comes after the authorities issued an official alert, followed by sirens in some parts of the city, asking citizens to turn off their lights and avoid windows. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner pointed out that the measures were being adopted in "abundant caution" and advised people to be calm. Amritsar: Blackout Initiated, Siren Sounded Out of ‘Abundant Caution’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension; Residents Urged Not To Panic.

All Educational Institutions to Remain Closed on May 13 in Amritsar

ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਦੇ ਸਮੂਹ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਲੇਜ/ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਮਿਤੀ 13-05-2025 ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਣ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਬੰਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ। All the Schools, Private Institutions Colleges and university of District Amritsar will remain closed on 13-05-2025.@CsPunjab @PbGovtIndia — Deputy Commissioner Amritsar (@dc_amritsar) May 12, 2025

