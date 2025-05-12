Amritsar: Blackout Initiated, Siren Sounded Out of ‘Abundant Caution’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, Amritsar authorities enforced a blackout and sounded sirens as a precaution. Residents were urged to switch off lights, stay away from windows, and remain calm.

Amritsar: Blackout Initiated, Siren Sounded Out of ‘Abundant Caution’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension; Residents Urged Not To Panic
Blackout (Photo Credits: ANI)
Socially Team Latestly| May 12, 2025 09:30 PM IST

Punjab's Amritsar district authorities have ordered a temporary blackout as a precautionary measure in the wake of increased security concerns. People were warned by a public announcement with sirens, asking them to switch off all lights and stay away from windows. Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner made a statement urging citizens to keep calm and not panic, making it clear that the blackout is being enforced due to "abundant caution" and not because of an imminent threat. "This is a precautionary measure. Switch off your lights and keep away from windows. We will let you know when it is safe to resume the power supply," stated the DC. Amritsar: Situation Normal as Markets Remain Open, Daily Life Unaffected After India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says DC.

Blackout Initiated, Siren Sounded Out of ‘Abundant Caution’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension

