Amritsar: Blackout Initiated, Siren Sounded Out of ‘Abundant Caution’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Punjab's Amritsar district authorities have ordered a temporary blackout as a precautionary measure in the wake of increased security concerns. People were warned by a public announcement with sirens, asking them to switch off all lights and stay away from windows. Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner made a statement urging citizens to keep calm and not panic, making it clear that the blackout is being enforced due to "abundant caution" and not because of an imminent threat. "This is a precautionary measure. Switch off your lights and keep away from windows. We will let you know when it is safe to resume the power supply," stated the DC. Amritsar: Situation Normal as Markets Remain Open, Daily Life Unaffected After India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says DC.

Blackout Initiated, Siren Sounded Out of ‘Abundant Caution’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension

8.45 PM 12th May You will hear a siren. We are on alert and initiating the blackout. Please switch off your lights and move away from your windows. Stay calm, we will inform when ready to restore the power supply. Don't panic at all. This is by way of abundant caution. — Deputy Commissioner Amritsar (@dc_amritsar) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)