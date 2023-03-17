A Twitter war erupted between Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-Amruta Fadnavis after the latter filed a complaint in Mumbai against a designer, Anishka, alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by Anshika. Taking to Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, shared a news article about the case and wrote: “A criminal’s daughter gains access to the de facto CM’s house and is friends with his wife for over 5 years (as per DCM statement in assembly), gives his wife jewellery, clothes to wear (for promotion), roams around with her in her car.” Reacting to the tweet Amruta referred to Priyanka as “Madam chatur" and wrote “Madam Chatur-earlier you falsely claimed that I brought benefits to AxisBank & now you are challenging my honesty? Of course-after gaining ur confidence,if someone-had approached you to close cases by offering money-you would have helped such person thru ur master-that’s your Aukaat". Priyanka was quick to respond and referred to Priyanka as “Ms Fad-noise" and asked why demand for an independent investigation rattled her so much. Amruta Fadnavis Threatened: Fashion Designer Aniksha Jaisinghani, Her Brother Attempt To ‘Bribe and Blackmail’ Devendra Fadnavis' Wife; Arrested.

Twitter Spat Between Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi

Madam चतुर-earlier you falsely claimed that I brought benefits to AxisBank & now you are challenging my honesty? Of course-after gaining ur confidence,if someone-had approached you to close cases by offering money-you would have helped such person thru ur master-that’s your औक़ात https://t.co/mQVDUJBtO2 — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) March 16, 2023

Thankfully my aukaat isn’t taking designer clothes for promotion that leads to messy situations later, Ms Fad-noise. I don’t know why a demand for independent investigation has rattled you so much& honestly you should have reported her the day she gave you money making tips! 👋 https://t.co/Z4Af4grWEc — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 16, 2023

