Mahadev Jankar, chief of the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) joined the Mahayuti today, March 24, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As per news agency ANI, Mahadev Jankar joined the Mahayuti in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Mahayuti Seat Sharing Will Be Finalised by March 25, Says Bawankule.

Mahadev Jankar Joins Mahayuti

Maharashtra | Mahadev Jankar, chief of RSP (Rashtriya Samaj party) joined Mahayuti in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo source - BJP) pic.twitter.com/NjGgiSRSWP — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

