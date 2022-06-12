The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue along the west peninsular coast during the next two days. The weather agency also stated that the current spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next 5 days. On the other hand, it said that the heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and southeast Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days, and abatement thereafter.

