A blast reportedly caused a huge fire at Sahitya Pharma located in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on June 30. According to initial reports, two workers died in the fire, which was triggered by explosions in two reactors. A video showing huge flames and clouds of thick black smoke emanating from Sahitya Pharma surfaced online. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Further details were awaited. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Private Company Near Renigunta Airport in Tirupati (Watch Video). Andhra Pradesh Fire Video అనకాపల్లి అచ్యుతాపురం సెజ్‌ సాహితీ ఫార్మాలో పేలుడు ఇద్దరు కార్మికులు మృతి. 80 శాతం కాలిపోయిన సాహితీ ఫార్మా. భయంతో పరుగులు తీసిన కార్మికులు. మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరిగే అవకాశం. pic.twitter.com/xRpNpP2SAs — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)