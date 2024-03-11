In a horrific incident in Andhra Pradesh, a 59-year-old professor at Anantapur Srikrishna Devaraya University was brutally murdered near the JNTU campus in Anantapur by his nephew on March 10. The victim, identified as Murthy Rao Gokhale, also a former principal at a private engineering college, was repeatedly attacked with a blade, resulting in fatal injuries. Reportedly, the assailant, identified as Aditya, allegedly assaulted Murthy over an unfulfilled promise regarding a job opportunity, leading to a heated argument between the two that turned violent. Shockingly, the attack occurred in front of Murthy's wife, Shobha, who subsequently suffered a heart attack and passed away. Shobha also sustained injuries while trying to intervene and save her husband. A video has since emerged on social media capturing the aftermath of the brutal attack on Gokhale. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Four Miscreants Enter Couple's House, Stab Man to Death 25 Times in Front of His Wife in Nellore; Police Launch Manhunt for Accused.

Viewer Discretion Advised: University Professor Murdered

Anantapuram Anantha Lakshmi Engineering College Principal Murthy Rao Gokul. Student who cut the throat with a blade in front of the entrance of JNTU college Principal Murthy Rao Gokule died on the spot.. https://t.co/lJtX6I1SJr — Aristotle (@goLoko77) March 10, 2024

