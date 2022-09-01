A private bus carrying passengers overturned on one side of road as Kothnur lake overflowed in Hindupuram of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satya Sai District. In the video, the bus is seen stuck on a waterlogged road as locals can be seen helping the passengers come put of the bus. The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Locals rushed to the passengers rescue. More details into the incident is awaited.

Watch Video:

