The death toll in the Andhra Pradesh train collision on Monday, October 29, reached nine as rescue operations continued in Vizianagaram district. Amid all this, a video of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw taking stock of the situation from the war room in Delhi is going viral on social media. The 20-second video clip shows Ashwini Vaishnaw taking stock of the train collision in Andhra Pradesh after two trains collided in Vizianagaram. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Six Dead, 18 Injured After Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram (See Pics and Videos).

Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Stock of Situation

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh train accident: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw monitored the situation from war room in Delhi, last night. (Source: Rail Bhawan) pic.twitter.com/pJkvjXmuZs — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

