Vizianagaram, October 29: At least six people died and 18 were injured when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said. "Six people died and 18 injured in the Andhra Pradesh train accident," Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Three Killed, Many Hurt As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident

#BreakingNews: Train collision in #Vizianagaram dt of #AndhraPradesh. Rayagada Express rams into Palasa Passenger from behind in Alamanda. Unconfirmed reports say 3 dead. Palasa passenger apparently stopped on tracks after power supply loss. More details awaited. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/8SFSINA2Jb — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) October 29, 2023

"CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter). Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Rescue, Relief Operations As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

Train Collision in Vizianagaram

VIDEO | Passenger train derails near Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/z0St0jyv8y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2023

"The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services," the CMO stated. Further details are awaited.

