In a horrifying case of animal cruelty in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a man brutally beat a three-year-old Siberian Husky named Simba to death and disposed of its body in a garbage bin on September 13. CCTV videos circulating on social media shows the accused initially playing with the dog before violently striking it with stones and a wooden stick in Akurdi around 3 AM. The dog's caretaker, Rahul Sadashiv Markar, filed a complaint with Nigdi Police, who registered a case under BNS Section 325 and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police reports reveal that the accused, a chef at a nearby food stall and a migrant, attacked the dog despite its friendly and playful behavior. Authorities confirmed that the accused is still absconding, but efforts are underway to apprehend him. Animal Cruelty in Pune: Stray Dog Crushed to Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Case Registered Against Car Driver After Video Surfaces.

Man Beats Husky to Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad ( Viewer Discretion Required)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Maharashtra News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

