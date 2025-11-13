Senior TV journalist Anjana Om Kashyap is facing intense online criticism after Aaj Tak mistakenly reported veteran actor Dharmendra’s death on November 11, a claim swiftly denied by the actor’s family. The error triggered widespread trolling, with netizens accusing the channel and its lead anchor of reckless reporting. Even as Dharmendra is now said to be recovering and responding to treatment, the backlash against Anjana has taken a bizarre turn. Multiple misleading posts have surfaced falsely claiming her death. One viral reel even shows a creator dramatically crying before her poster, decorated with a funeral garland. The episode underscores how quickly misinformation spirals online, turning a reporting error into targeted harassment. Dharmendra Death Hoax: Akhilesh Yadav, Who Fell for Fake News of Actor's Demise, Slams TV Channels, Says ‘Kya Hi Bharosa Hai Inki Khabaro Ka’ (Watch Video).

Fake Death News Targets TV Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pramod Ki Comedy (@pramodkicomedy)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)