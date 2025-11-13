A wave of panic swept social media after multiple TV channels falsely reported the death of Bollywood legend Dharmendra, leading even prominent political leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, to initially believe the hoax. Dharmendra’s family later confirmed that the 88-year-old actor is alive, stable, and recovering at home after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital. Hema Malini expressed strong outrage, calling the rumour “unforgivable” and questioning how “responsible channels” could circulate lies about someone undergoing treatment. Daughter Esha Deol urged people not to trust unverified updates, clarifying that her father is stable and resting at home. Akhilesh Yadav, who had briefly reacted to the fake reports, launched a blistering attack on certain news channels. He said, “Aaj Tak aur ye jo news channels hain, inki koi vishwasniyata nahi hai… ab main in par kabhi bharosa nahi karunga. Inki khabron par bharosa karoge to doob hi jaaoge.” He added that channels spreading death news without verification should never be trusted again. Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Shifted Home for Further Care.

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out TV Channels for ‘Zero Credibility’

