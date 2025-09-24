Rohini Ghavari, a PhD scholar from Indore currently living in Switzerland, has threatened suicide on social media after alleging sexual exploitation by Nagina MP and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad. Ghavari, daughter of a sanitation worker, claimed she was in a three-year relationship with the MP and accused him of abuse and deceit. She had previously filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women, but alleged that Delhi Police refused to register an FIR due to political pressure. On Wednesday, she posted emotional messages on X, allegedly sharing private video and accusing Azad of forcing her into a relationship. In one post, she shared a picture of Azad with his family, writing: “After ruining my life, he celebrates happiness. Today, I will consume poison in your name.” Ghavari also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning she might end her life if denied justice. Chandra Shekhar Azad Seen Travelling in Rolls Royce Worth Crores With 'CHAMAR 3' Number Plate in US, Videos Go Viral.

Rohini Ghavari Threatens Suicide After Charges Against MP Chandrashekhar Azad

Rohini Ghavari Shares Private Video of Chandrashekhar Azad

कायर नीच मुझे रात में 3 3 बजे रो रो कर इस रिश्ते में ज़बरदस्ती बाँधे रखता था मैं समझा समझा के थक जाती थी की मत कर परेशान तो मरने की धमकी देता था !! इस नालायक को बोलती थी बहुत बदनामी होगी इस रिश्ते से तो पागल दीवाना था तब मेरा !! बोलता था छोड़ दोगी तो मर जाऊँगा उस दिन मर जाता तो… pic.twitter.com/UtCsrelejB — Dr. Rohini Ghavari ( रोहिणी ) (@DrRohinighavari) September 24, 2025

