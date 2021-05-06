Arvind Kejriwal Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Supply of 730 MT Oxygen to Delhi, Urges Him To Ensure Same Supply Daily

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, says, 'I express my gratitude on behalf of people of Delhi for the supply of 730 MT oxygen yesterday. I request you to supply the same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi' pic.twitter.com/sR4UY6myu3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

