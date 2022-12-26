As many as 20 cars were gutted after a fire broke out in a Municipal Corporation's multi-level parking in Delhi's Subhash Nagar area in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that they have arrested the accused, who had set a car on fire following a personal enmity with one man. However, the fire spread and caught other cars in the parking lot. Delhi: Car Catches Fire at Busy ITO Intersection, No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)