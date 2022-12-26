New Delhi, December 26: A cab caught fire at a busy ITO intersection in the national Capital on Monday morning. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. Delhi Fire: Car Engulfs in Blaze at Busy ITO Intersection (See Pics).

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service official, after receiving a call regarding a fire in a Hyundai Accent car at ITO fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Building in Vikaspuri Area, Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video).

Car Catches Fire:

Delhi | Car catches fire at the busy ITO intersection; no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/IdKSpAZpvV — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

"The fire is under control now," said the official, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Details are awaited

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).