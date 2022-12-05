Delhi government placed restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in response to rising pollution.

As per the directions under GRAP-3, Transport Dept of Delhi Govt orders restrictions to ply BS-3 Petrol and BS- 4 Diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 9th December or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. pic.twitter.com/2SXDeiqA3k — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)