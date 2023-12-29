Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has apologised for his now-deleted post on X, formerly called Twitter, in which he wrote serving the Brahmins, Ksatriyas and Vaishyas is the natural duty of the Shudras. Sarma's post on X had landed him in the crosshairs of the Opposition with several leaders accusing him of promoting caste divisions. The post which sparked a political row had incorrectly said that according to the Gita, it is the duty of the Shudras to serve the other three castes - Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and Vaishyas. Sarma in his apology post also said that Assam was the picture of a casteless society and the incorrect translation was a mistake. Assam Govt Announces Vacancies for Over 10,000 Posts in Education Department; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says, 'Will Exceed Promise of Creating More Than 1 Lakh Government Jobs'.

Bhagavad Gita Verse Controversy

As a routine I upload one sloka of Bhagavad Gita every morning on my social media handles. Till date, I have posted 668 slokas. Recently one of my team members posted a sloka from Chapter 18 verse 44 with an incorrect translation. As soon as I noticed the mistake, I promptly… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 28, 2023

