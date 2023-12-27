Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, December 27, said that his government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the Education Department. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on X, formerly Twitter. He also said that they will not only deliver but also exceed their promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs most transparently in Assam's history. Himanta Biswa Sarma Feeds Milk to Giraffe Calf ‘Parijat’ From Bottle at Assam Zoo (Watch Video).

We Will Deliver and Exceed Our Promise

