Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made stunning claims regarding the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. While addressing the state assembly, he asserted that the Assamese singer was murdered. “Our beloved Zubeen was murdered,” the Assam CM told the assembly. Sarma made the statement during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer’s death. The Chief Minister claimed that Zubeen Garg’s death was a “plain and simple murder,” insisting it was not an accident. He also announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a judicial commission will be constituted to conduct a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Centre Grants Sanction to Proceed Probe Against Late Singer’s Death in Singapore, Chargesheet to Be Filed by December 10.

'Zubeen Garg Was Murdered': Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Big Claim in Assam Assembly

