Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, December 2, took to social media to extend warm wishes to the people of Assam on the occasion of Asom Divas. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said, "Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Assam on Asom Diwas." The Indian Prime Minister also said that today is an occasion to reiterate the country's commitment to fulfilling the vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. "Over the last few years, the NDA Governments in the Centre and Assam are working tirelessly to boost the progress of Assam. Remarkable strides have been made in enhancing physical and social infrastructure," his post read. The Prime Minister further said that numerous steps are being taken to popularise the Tai-Ahom culture and the Tai language. It must be noted that Asom Divas, which is observed every year on December 2, is a regional public holiday in Assam. The day marks the arrival of Chaolung Sukapham, the founder and first king of the Ahom kingdom. Asom Divas is also known as Asom Day or Sukapha Divas. ‘Assam CM Will Not Return to Power, He Will Go to Jail’, Says Congress’ Pawan Khera on Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Uniform Civil Code Promise.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Asom Divas

Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Assam on Asom Diwas. Today is an occasion to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. Over the last few years, the NDA Governments in the Centre and Assam are working tirelessly to boost the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2025

