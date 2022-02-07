A Royal Bengal Tigress named 'Kazi' gave birth to two curbs at State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati in Assam on Saturday. With these cubs, the Royal Bengal tiger population in the zoo has increased to nine.

Here are the Images of Newly Birth Curbs:

Assam | State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati has got two new members as a Royal Bengal tigress, Kazi, gave birth to two cubs on Saturday. With these cubs, the Royal Bengal tiger population in the zoo has increased to 9: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) pic.twitter.com/k8Usoj9X6K — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

