Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shook parts of southwestern Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 20 and more than 200 injured, a local official said.

"At least 20 dead and more than 200 injured in the earthquake that struck southern Pakistan this morning," Reuters quotes Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir as saying — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)