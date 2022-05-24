At least 50 people have been killed by militants near the Borno-state town of Rann in Nigeria's northeastern tip, near the border with Cameroon, witnesses say. Local residents blamed the latest attack on Boko Haram. Since 2009, Nigeria's northeast - and Borno state in particular - have been the centre of an insurgency led by the militant Islamist group Boko Haram.

