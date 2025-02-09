Delhi Chief Minister Atishi resigned from her post on February 9, following the AAP's defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. At Raj Niwas in Civil Lines, Atishi formally handed over her resignation following the BJP's decisive victory, securing 48 out of 70 seats. Despite retaining the Kalkaji seat with a narrow margin, her win was one of the few successes for AAP, which only managed 22 seats. The BJP's victory marked its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Atishi, who assumed office as CM in September 2024, will continue as Caretaker CM until the new government is formed. Delhi CM Atishi Marlena To Resign From Post at 11 AM Today As BJP Ends AAP’s Decade-Long Rule, Retains Kalkaji Seat.

Atishi Steps Down As Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hands over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena, day after AAP's defeat in assembly polls: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2025

