According to authorities, Unidentified assailants shot and killed Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa chief Baba Tarsem Sing in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, on Thursday morning, March 28. As informed by Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manju Nath, Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital in Khatima but passed away while receiving treatment. A video of the horrifying incident is currently doing rounds on social media. For the unversed, renowned Sikh shrine Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara is situated in the hill state's Udham Singh Nagar district on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur highway. Baba Tarsem Singh Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar (See Pics).

Baba Tarsem Singh Shot Dead in Uttarakhand

