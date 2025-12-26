An unfortunate incident unfolded in Jaipur on Friday during the Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match. Mumbai cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who also played in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, attempted to take a difficult catch. He dived for the catch and in the attempt, hurt his head, neck and shoulder badly. He had to be taken for a CT scan to the SDMH hospital in Jaipur. Angkrish was stretchered off the field and taken inside the ambulance. Mumbai Wicket-Keeper Hardik Tamore Becomes Viral Sensation For Being Rohit Sharma’s Twin.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Admitted to SDHM Hospital

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been taken to SDMH hospital for CT scans. He has hurt his shoulder and head going for an impossible catch.#VHT2025 pic.twitter.com/tB7PamJVAQ — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) December 26, 2025

