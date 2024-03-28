Baba Tarsem Singh, the head of Kar Sewa at Nanakmatta Gurudwara, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Nanakmatta town, Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, on Thursday morning, as per police reports. The assailants, who were on a motorcycle, opened fire on Baba Tarsem Singh within the premises of the dera around 6:30am. He was rushed to a hospital in Khatima, where he was pronounced dead. Murder Caught on Camera in Murthal: Liquor Trader Shot Dead While Sleeping in Haryana Dhaba Parking Lot as Miscreants Fire 35 Bullets; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Baba Tarsem Singh Shot Dead

उत्तराखंड : जिला ऊधमसिंह नगर में गुरुद्वारा नानकमत्ता साहिब के कारसेवा प्रमुख बाबा तरसेम सिंह की गोली मारकर हत्या। बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने उन्हें 3 गोलियां मारी हैं। हत्या की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं। pic.twitter.com/7dMahaoHf9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 28, 2024

