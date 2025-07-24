In a heartwarming incident, a woman gave birth to a child aboard a moving train. According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, July 22, when the pregnant woman was travelling on the Gondwana Express. The woman identified as Roshni, a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly travelling to Damoh on the Gondwana Express when she went into labour shortly before the train reached Gwalior station. As medical assistance was not available, a few female passengers helped Roshni deliver the baby. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Post this, RPF’s women personnel rushed Roshni and her newborn to a nearby hospital after the train arrived at Gwalior station. It is reported that the woman and her newborn are heathy. Delhi: Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl Inside Train Coach With RPF’s Help at Anand Vihar Railway Station (Watch Video).

Woman Gives Birth to Baby on Moving Gondwana Express Train

