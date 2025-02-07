A woman gave birth to a baby girl inside a train coach at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi, with assistance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on February 6. The incident occurred on a train bound for Saharsa when the woman went into labour, prompting an immediate response from RPF personnel. The Lady sub-inspector and staff rushed to the coach and, with the help of fellow passengers, successfully assisted in the delivery, as reported by RPF Inspector Shailendra Kumar. An ambulance later transported the mother and newborn to a hospital, where both are reported to be in good health. Assam: Woman Passenger Travelling by Train Goes Into Sudden Labour, Gives Birth at Guwahati Railway Station.

Woman Gives Birth Inside Train Coach at Anand Vihar Railway Station

#WATCH | Delhi | A woman gave birth to a girl child in a train coach at Anand Vihar Railway station yesterday RPF inspector Shailendra Kumar says, "We received the information from a train that goes to Saharsa from Anand Vihar - about the labour pain of the woman. Our lady… pic.twitter.com/uZklTYUWZE — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

