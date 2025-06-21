An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Patna was diverted to Varanasi due to adverse weather conditions, officials said on Saturday, June 21. "Air India Express flight IX1014 from Delhi (DEL) to Patna (PAT) on 21 June 2025 was diverted to Varanasi (VNS). Due to adverse weather conditions, one of our flights to Patna was diverted briefly to Varanasi. When the weather improved, the flight resumed and landed in Patna. We regret the delay caused by circumstances beyond our control," Air India Express Spokesperson said. Earlier in the day, the DGCA recommended the removal of three senior officials from within the airline's rostering department after identifying the trio as being directly responsible for multiple violations, including unauthorised and non-compliant crew pairings. DGCA Cracks Down on Air India After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Orders Removal of 3 Senior Officials From Rostering Department.

Air India Express Flight IX1014 From Delhi to Patna Diverted to Varanasi

