In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a speeding dumper collided with a car in Bahraich today, February 11. The accident occurred near Karim Behad village in Kaiserganj. A total of five people, including an Army personnel, were killed in the accident. It is reported that three people died on the spot, while two succumbed at the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Killed, Several Injured After Truck Collides With Vehicles in Lucknow (Watch Videos).

Army Personnel Killed in Road Accident in Bahraich

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh: A speeding dumper collided with a car near Karim Behad village, Kaiserganj, killing five, including an Army personnel. Three died on the spot, while two succumbed at the hospital pic.twitter.com/JdOVa42OGX — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

